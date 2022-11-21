The Kanpur Police Commissionerate will now investigate the July 2020 Bikru massacre in which eight policemen, including a deputy SP rank official, were killed

The case, till now, was being investigated by ADG Kanpur Bhanu Bhaskar.

After the new structure of the Commissionerate, on the instructions of the state government, it is now Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari, who will investigate the incident.

On July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to the house of the alleged gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru village for a raid, was attacked by the latter and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then circle officer of Bilhaur Devendra Mishra, were killed in the attack.

Later, the police, in back-to-back encounters, killed Vikas and his five alleged aides.

Around 46 accused are languishing in jail. After their arrest, the police had recovered weapons, and subsequently cases were also registered against them.

Till now, all these cases were being investigated by the ADG Kanpur.

Even after the Commissionerate was formed, the investigation was being conducted by the ADG as the incident had occurred under the limits of the Chaubepur police station area which is a part of Kanpur Outer.

After the merger of Commissionerate and the Outer, now the investigation of the Bikru incident has been handed over to the Commissionerate police.

ADG Bhaskar said that on the instructions of the government, the investigation of the Bikru incident has been handed over to the Commissionerate police.

“Soon all the documents related to this case will also be handed over to the CP,” he added.

Police Commissioner B.P. Jogdand said Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari has been made the supervising officer of the Bikru case.

“He will also supervise the matters related to the Bikru incident in other districts too,” Jogdand added.

