The head of Bikru village that witnessed the massacre of eight police personnel in July 2020, has written to the UP government demanding the possession of the old Panchayat Bhawan, located close to the residence of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the crime.

The village head Madhu Kamal said that the building could be used for some useful purpose.

The Bhawan illegally used by Vikas Dubey to store grains, still has about 200 sacks of grain.

After the Bikru incident, the Tehsil administration had seized about 200 sacks of wheat and rice from the separate rooms of the building.

More sacks were kept in another room of the Panchayat Bhawan but no one has come forward to claim them. The grains stored in sacks are now being eaten by termites.

Madhu Kamal said that this grain belongs to ration shopkeepers, who were close to the gangster, and who used to store grain in Panchayat Bhawan for black marketing.

The ration licences of two such shopkeepers were cancelled and cases were also booked against them after the Bikru massacre.

They further alleged that the villagers, only those who supported Vikas Dubey in the village, used to get food grains from the ration shops.

SDM Bilhaur, Ramanuj, meanwhile, told reporters that the supply department has been asked to investigate the entire issue.

“Necessary action will be taken as per the orders of the district magistrate,” he said.

It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team, that went to the house of Vikas Dubey in Bikru village of Kanpur for raid, was attacked by the latter and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then Circle Officer of Bilhaur, Devendra Mishra, were killed by Dubey and his aides in the attack.

Later, the police, in back-to-back encounters, had killed six accused including Vikas Dubey and his five alleged aides.

20220519-131002