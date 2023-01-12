The process of the beginning of talks for separate Kamtapur statehood with the Union government is almost at the final stage, underground Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jeevan Singh has claimed.

In a statement dated January 11, accessed by IANS, Singh has claimed that the discussion on this count with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will start soon.

The underground KLO chief has also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for mediating in the matter.

“In this New Year 2023, I am very happy to inform you that the process of bilateral discussions between the Government of India and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) has reached its final stage under the able leadership of Narendra Modi Ji, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and Amit Shah Ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister of India with active mediation from Himanta Biswa Sharma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam,” the statement from Singh has read.

The underground KLO chief also claimed in the statement that KLO representatives of KLO will reach India shortly to participate in the bilateral talks. It is believed that Singh is currently hiding somewhere in Myanmar.

KLO’s proposed separate Kamtapur state is planned to be carved out of Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts in northern West Bengal, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri and Goalpara districts in Assam, Kishanganj district in Bihar and Jhapa district in Nepal.

On December 9 last year only, the KLO chief sent messages to different media persons claiming that claimed that formation of the separate state on this count is just a matter of time and also said that Greater Cooch Behar or Kamtapur state became a part of India following a merger-agreement on August 28, 1949.

His last message came at a time when different parts of the northern region of West Bengal were frequently witnessing rail-blockade agitations by Kamtapur State Demand Forum, a joint forum of Kamtapur People’s Party and Kamtapur Progressive Party.

