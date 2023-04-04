Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his apprehension about emergency or martial law in the country if the full court was not constituted.

Bilawal, who is also the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, made the remarks talking to media in Larkana, adding his party will not accept whatever decision of the three judges on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab elections, The News reported.

He said that his party will embrace the decision of the full court and also implement the same.

The Foreign Minister said that three-judge decision would not be accepted because one of them handed over a PDM Punjab government to opposition PTI.

He asked Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute full court in the larger interest of the nation, The News reported.

Bilawal said that Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and LEAs had eliminated the terrorism and maintained peace in Pakistan by providing the sacrifices, but inept, “stupid” Imran Khan promoted the terrorists.

He accused the former Prime Minister of patronising terrorists in Pakistan by inviting them from Afghanistan, adding that the policies of the PTI chief also led restrengthening of the terrorists’ network.

