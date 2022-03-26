SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bilawal Bhutto wants opposition’s long march cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is pressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party opposition alliance,to cancel its planned long march and public meeting in Islamabad on March 28 in response to the power show being organised by the ruling PTI ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn news reported.

Sources in the opposition camp told Dawn that PPP had formally conveyed its reservations to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif over their planned public meeting in Islamabad.

The sources said PPP had also informed the PDM leaders that if they insisted on going ahead with their planned public meeting, then party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari might not attend the gathering and the party would nominate the second-tier leaders to symbolically participate in it.

A senior PPP office-bearer said the party had decided not to give a call to its workers to participate in the long march and the opposition’s public meeting.

He said the PPP believed that after the Supreme Court’s decision to stop the PTI from holding the public meeting at the capital’s D-Chowk, there was no need for them to hold public gatherings, as such a move could provide an opportunity to the PTI to create some sort of situation to further delay the vote on the no-trust resolution, Dawn reported.

Besides, some “undemocratic forces” could also take advantage of the situation and the country could face an “unforeseen incident”, he said.

He believed that since the opposition had succeeded in completing the required numbers to make its no-confidence move a success, there was no need for it to arrange such a power show.

20220326-105201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban war crimes: ‘Behead the wounded because they are infidels’

    UN again relocates staff from Afghanistan

    Can new UNGA President midwife India’s entry into Security Council?

    Pakistan opens new border crossing with Iran