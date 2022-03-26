The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is pressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party opposition alliance,to cancel its planned long march and public meeting in Islamabad on March 28 in response to the power show being organised by the ruling PTI ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn news reported.

Sources in the opposition camp told Dawn that PPP had formally conveyed its reservations to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif over their planned public meeting in Islamabad.

The sources said PPP had also informed the PDM leaders that if they insisted on going ahead with their planned public meeting, then party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari might not attend the gathering and the party would nominate the second-tier leaders to symbolically participate in it.

A senior PPP office-bearer said the party had decided not to give a call to its workers to participate in the long march and the opposition’s public meeting.

He said the PPP believed that after the Supreme Court’s decision to stop the PTI from holding the public meeting at the capital’s D-Chowk, there was no need for them to hold public gatherings, as such a move could provide an opportunity to the PTI to create some sort of situation to further delay the vote on the no-trust resolution, Dawn reported.

Besides, some “undemocratic forces” could also take advantage of the situation and the country could face an “unforeseen incident”, he said.

He believed that since the opposition had succeeded in completing the required numbers to make its no-confidence move a success, there was no need for it to arrange such a power show.

