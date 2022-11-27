SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bilawal terms Imran’s rally a face-saving flop show

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Rawalpindi public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was PTI’s face-saving flop show and it was anticlimactic.

Imran’s announcement of the party resigning from all the assemblies was a “resignation drama in frustration”, The News reported quoting Bilawal as saying.

“Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated resorts to resignation drama,” he said through a tweet following Imran’s speech.

Bilawal said Imran’s demand from Rawalpindi was not freedom (Azadi) but to be re-selected.

He questioned that for how long will Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Punjab province be used as political props.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that by announcing to quit the assemblies, Imran confessed that all his plans had failed. “The National Assembly is already working without PTI MNAs,” he tweeted, The News reported.

He said provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be dissolved but only if their chief ministers don’t face no-trust vote. “A reasonable face saving strategy though it is,” he said.

Babar said Project Taliban and Project Imran Khan may not have yet been totally dismantled but have been thoroughly exposed. “It’s no small achievement… nation has paid a huge price for exposing it but the price paid is worth the gains made. Despite disappointments, there’s much to celebrate,” he said.

20221127-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh beat Nepal 3-1 in final, clinch maiden SAFF Women’s Championship

    Imran Khan heads to Rawalpindi today for ‘climax’ of long march

    No decision yet on extending Pak Army chief’s tenure: Imran

    Pakistan to tour Netherlands for three ODIs in August