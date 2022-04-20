Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is leaving for London where he is expected to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to “discuss the current political situation in the country,” The News reported.

Confirming Bilawal’s departure, PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar told The News that the PPP chairman is meeting Nawaz to congratulate him on the coalition government.

“The main purpose of meeting Nawaz Sharif is to congratulate him on the coalition government and discuss the current political situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that though there was an understanding between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) that Bilawal would take over as the foreign minister, however, he did not take oath despite attending the cabinet oath-taking ceremony as a guest a day earlier. This meant there was some issue in the coalition government and he wanted to resolve it first, the publication reported.

The sources said Bilawal wanted to discuss major issues with Nawaz Sharif for an amicable solution. They said Bilawal also wanted to take up the non-inclusion of the ANP, BNP (Mengal) and Moshin Dawar in the cabinet with Nawaz Sharif.

“If all goes well in talks with Nawaz Sharif, it is expected that Bilawal may take oath as foreign minister on his return from London,” they said.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar excused himself from assuming office as minister of state in the cabinet of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

