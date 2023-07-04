A bill will be presented in the upcoming Assembly session to make a provision in law for the maximum punishment of life imprisonment in paper leak cases, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday.

In his tweet, CM Gehlot said, “In order to bring more transparency in competitive examinations in the state, the Chief Secretary has been directed to prepare a better process after elaborate discussions with RPSC, DOP, RSSB and other stakeholders.

“It has been decided to bring a bill in the upcoming assembly session to make provision of maximum punishment for life imprisonment in the law against paper leak,” he added.

2023070433705