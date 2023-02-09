LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is no longer single, as widespread rumours suggest he has found a new girlfriend — Paula Hurd, the widow of late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

According to People magazine, Gates was seen last week with her, watching the men’s singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne

In 2021, Gates, 67, finalised his divorce from Melinda French Gates, 58, his wife of 27 years.

“It’s widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet,” reports People magazine, citing sources.

Gates and Melinda have three grown children.

In September 2022, Gates and Hurd were photographed sitting next to each other at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London; however, in October 2021, both were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, but they weren’t sitting together at the time, according to the report.

Hurd graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1984, as per her bio on Baylor University.

After college, she began her career in sales at the US-based company NCR (National Cash Register) — a top enterprise software, hardware, and services provider for banks and retailers, said the report.

According to her LinkedIn bio, she now designs and organizes many “memorable” events for individuals, corporations, and charities.

Hurd is the mother of two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly, with her late husband, the report mentioned.

