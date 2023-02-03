LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Bill Gates makes roti with chef Eitan Bernath, enjoys it with ghee

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made roti along with celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who recently returned from a trip to Bihar, and ate it with ghee.

A video was shared by Gates on the social media platform Instagram, in which Bernath teaches Gates how to make a roti.

“We had a blast making Indian Roti together. Eitan just got back from a trip to Bihar, India where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been dramatically increased thanks to new early sowing technologies,” Gates wrote in the caption.

“He also met with women from ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ community canteens who graciously shared their expertise in making the perfect roti.”

In the video, the duo was making rotis and brushing them with ghee.

When Bernath asked Gates, “When is the last time you think you cooked?”

“Well, if heating up soup counts, I do that regularly,” Microsoft’s co-founder replied.

In February last year, Gates had praised India for the development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and termed the country’s vaccine coverage as “very impressive”.

