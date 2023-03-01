BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Bill Gates meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, discusses India Stack, AI innovations

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and had a “good, interesting conversation about India Stack and Artificial Intelligence (AI)”.

During the meeting at the office of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) here, Gates also presented Chandrasekhar a copy of his book, titled “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster”, which he signed as “Thanks Rajiv for our work together”.

Gates, Co-Chair in Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Foundation, is on his first tour of India since the Covid pandemic.

Chandrasekhar had known Gates since the time when he used to work with Intel in the mid-1980s.

Before making his foray into politics, Chandrasekhar had a three decades’ long career in the technology domain.

After completing his Master’s programme in Computer Science in 1986 from the Illinois Institute of Chicago, the first job offer Chandrasekhar received was from Microsoft, which had by then become one of the leading technology companies in the US.

The Minister recalled how it was common to see Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, or Larry Ellison in the Intel company cafeteria sharing doughnuts and discussion.

After spending a few years in the US working at Intel as a Senior Design Engineer and a CPU architect on the 80486 and Pentium Microprocessors, Chandrasekhar returned to India.

He founded BPL Mobile in 1994, making it India’s first mobile network operator.

20230301-183804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Translucia joins Sunovatech India to build $3 bn worth metaverse ecosystem

    FIIs bet on India for fastest post-Covid recovery

    ‘Multiple mistakes, highly avoidable situation’: DGCA issues show cause to Go...

    Credible economic institutions have unprecedented confidence in India: PM