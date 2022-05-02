A few weeks ago, it was reported that the production of ‘Being Mortal’ has been shut down temporarily as there was a complaint of inappropriate behaviour filed against actor Bill Murray who was part of the movie.

Following the complaint, the production of the movie was temporarily halted so the matter could be investigated further. Now after a couple of weeks, Bill Murray has opened up about the incident and ago, called it a “difference of opinion” between the two parties.

Murray was part of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, on April 30, and he gave and interview to CNBC Television during the event.

As reported by Variety, Bill Murray said, “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Speaking further during the interview, the actor said, “As of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work, we like each other, I think. If we can’t get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie. It’s been quite an education for me. I’ve been doing not much else but thinking about her for the last week or two.”

As of now, it is unclear if Bill Murray will continue to be a part of ‘Being Mortal’. As reported by Deadline, the complaint was filed on April 11. Following that the producers decided to suspend production so they could investigate the matter further. The cast and crew were informed a day or two after the complaint that the production is temporarily halted until further steps to be taken are decided.

The movie, which is being directed, written and also stars comedian Aziz Ansari is adapted from a bestselling non fiction book titled ‘Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matter in the End’ by author Atul Gawande. The shoot for the project commenced on March 28 and as per Deadline, the shoot was halted when the production was halfway through filming the movie.

While there is no report on who the complainant is, insiders state that Aziz, his partner on the movie Youree Henley and Seth Rogan are definitely not part of the complaint.

The movie was scheduled for a 2023 release, but now it is unclear as to how this incident will impact Murray and/or the release of the movie.