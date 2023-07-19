INDIA

Bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly to control organised crime

The Rajasthan Organised Crime Control Bill was passed in the state Assembly via voice vote making the state fourth in the country to enact a law to control organised crime.

The bill grants investigation agencies a wide range of powers to tackle organised crime effectively.

It also has a provision for death penalty or lifer incase of death caused by criminal gang, confiscating criminal property, jail term ranging from five to life for criminal conspiracy and sheltering gangsters.

Also, it proposes setting up up of special courts for speedy trial.

