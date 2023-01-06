With Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refusing to sign a Bill, passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly last month, that seeks the removal of the Governor as the Chancellor of all the Universities in the state, and deciding to send it to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent, an expert opined that in this case, it’s not required.

Former secretary general of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha P.D.T. Achary said there are certain issues where the Governor need to send it to the President to get her assent.

“However in this case, there is no need for him to send it to the President for her assent as this is an issue that’s concerning State Universities and for it, an assent from the President is not required,” said Achary.

“There are no rules that the Governor should be the chancellor of Universities and there are states which do not have such a norm,” said Achary.

Achary’s statement came soon after Khan told the media in Delhi that he has already made it clear that he will not sit in judgement on a case where he is involved.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Khan has got legal advice that he can send the Bill to the President.

On Thursday, Khan signed 16 bills sent for his assent and he inked all but not the Bill which sought the removal of Governor as chancellor.

Khan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were having an acrimonious relationship since the latter put his foot down over the appointment of the wife of Vijayan’s private secretary to a teaching post in Kannur University.

20230106-121804