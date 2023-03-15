INDIA

Bill to empower tri-services commanders tabled in LS

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Wednesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which empowers commander-in-chiefs or any other officers posted in tri-services organisations to ensure discipline among personnel serving under them.

The Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was tabled by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha.

As of now, the service personnel of Indian Air Force, Army and Navy are governed by the provisions of the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957 respectively.

Only officers of the respective services are empowered to exercise disciplinary powers over the service personnel under the respective service Acts as per current norms and regulations.

The Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-Command of inter-services organisations are not empowered to exercise disciplinary or administrative powers over personnel of other services.

The proposed legislation will empower the chiefs of the inter-services organisations to exercise effective command, control and discipline on all personnel of the Air Force, Army and Navy and also on persons of other forces attached to an inter-services body.

20230315-234603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘North-South’ rift proving to be costly for West Bengal BJP

    ‘Politically motivated section’ criticised SC’s observations against Setalvad: ex-judges

    ‘Early Warning and Early Action’ theme for World Meteorological Day on...

    CBI arrests middleman in WBSSC scam