Billboard Music Awards 2020: Post Malone wins big

Rapper-singer Post Malone won nine Billboard Music Awards 2020, including best artiste.

Host and singer Kelly Clarkson delivered eight of his trophies in “Covid-style”.

“I can’t touch you, so I had to wheel it (cart) out,” joked the singer, reports bbc.com.

Malone said he was “blown away, just by the love that everybody’s shown to me”.

“We just try our best every day… to reach out to people who might not have anybody to turn to and show everybody that they’re not alone, and music can bring everybody together. It’s absolutely incredible and I just want to say, thank you so very much, ladies and gentlemen. I’m blown away. I’m floored,” he added.

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for April, was held at the Dolby Theater here. While many artistes performed on stage, there was no live audience. Many of the winners and performers used the ceremony to urge fans to vote in the US presidential election.

Billie Eilish, who won three awards, including top female artiste and top new artiste, said: “Please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands and be safe.”

Singer John Legend dedicated the song “Never break” to his wife Chrissy Teigen, just weeks after the couple lost their unborn baby.

Meanwhile, K-pop band BTS performed their hit single “Dynamite” from South Korea, before winning the fan-voted top social artiste prize.

Among other winners, singer Ellie Goulding’s single “Close to me” was named best electronic song; and Elton John won best rock tour and Khalid won five awards, including best R&B album.