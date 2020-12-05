Canindia News

Billie Eilish calls off ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Singer Billie Eilish has officially cancelled her upcoming When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go tour, saying she tried to explore many ways to make it possible, but could not find a way.

The tour, which was supposed to last for at least six months, launched in March. It was postponed after just three shows due to the Covid pandemic.

“I wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can’t even tell you,” Eilish wrote in a note to fans, posted on Twitter.

“We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can,” she added.

The singer asked her fans to be on a lookout for more information on refunds, saying that “when we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour”.

She also urged everyone to “stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

