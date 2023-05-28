ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Billie Eilish calls out ‘women hating weirdos’ from her comments section

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Billie Eilish isn’t taking any foolishness over the internet this weekend. Eilish responded to a number of comments that followers have recently left on her photos.

Addressing those saying she’s “changed” and calling her “a sellout,” she defended her choice to present herself however she wants to, reports Billboard.

She wrote in an Instagram Story: “letter to some comments I be seeing sometimes. I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman (sic).”

She continued: “And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blaha you guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be BOTH you f-ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!(sic).”

“FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things,” wrote Eilish. “Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew?? s*** my absolute c**** and b**** you women hating a- weirdos (sic),” the singer concluded.

Earlier this month, news was confirmed of her breakup with Jesse Rutherford, after seven months of dating. She also recently officially released a short cover of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’.

20230528-160004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez loves her new hobby

    ‘Captain Marvel 2’ casts Zawe Ashton as villain

    Mindy Kaling: Being pregnant during pandemic was a gift

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler-starrer ‘Kandahar’ to release on May 26