ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared the closest look yet of her biggest tattoo.

The pop star just gave her fans a peek at her mysterious dragon tattoo on her hip in a new Instagram post.

Eilish, who has two other tattoos — fairies on her hand, and her last name on her sternum — seems to like to keep her third tattoo, a large dragon on her right hip, hidden from the public, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the only times her fans had previously caught a glimpse of the ink was after the 2021 Met Gala when she posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a high-slit red gown and posted a picture of it that showed the bottom of the dragon’s winding tail.

As per ‘People’, she finally showed the face of her dragon tattoo, which rises almost to the level of her pierced belly button, with a video of her posing on a chair in her dressing room.

The dragon tattoo is ultra-detailed with winding whiskers, sharp teeth and noticeable spikes — starkly contrasting the rainbow belt on her denim jeans and cherub-print T-shirt. On the flip side, though, it’s perfectly matched to her jet-black hair.

Her dragon tattoo wasn’t quite long enough to peek out of the mesh-accented goth-glam look she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

20230527-182204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Monkees’ co-creator Bob Rafelson dies of natural causes at 89

    ‘Westworld’ cancelled after four seasons

    Did Emma Watson take a dig at J.K. Rowling at the...

    Taraji P. Henson wants to get out of US due to...