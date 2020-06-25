Billie Eilish unfollows almost 600 people on Instagram

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish has unfollowed almost 600 people on Instagram.

Eilish has removed all accounts, including one of her brother Finneas, without sharing any explanation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to reports from multiple portals, the singer removed all accounts after she shared a “supportive message” on Instagram Story.

She wrote: “If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you.”

Moments later, she deleted the messages and her account showed that she is not following anyone.

Social media users noted Eilish is no longer following celebraties such as Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Ansel Elgort.

Many users thought her account was hacked.

A user wrote on Twitter: “Its sad how everyone is trying to cancel Billie. She’s now following no one not even her family idk if she’s hacked or she’s just tired of all the bulls**t.”

Eilish has been raising awareness on Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic through her account.

