Billie Eilish’s brother approves of her relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has approved of her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, reports Female First UK.

The 20-year-old pop star is thought to be dating ‘The Neighbourhood’ frontman Jesse, 31, after she was reportedly spotted kissing him on Friday and her elder brother and co-writer Finneas, 25, is said to get along “flawlessly” with him.

A source told Female First UK, “Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her. Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

Female First UK added that the insider went on to explain that the “chemistry” between the ‘Happier Than Ever’ songstress and Jesse is “electrifying” and that the 10-year age gap is of “no concern” to her especially because she will turn 21 in December.

The source mentioned: “Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she’s turning 21 in a few months so there won’t be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she’ll be old enough at that point.”

