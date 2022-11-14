SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Billie Jean King Cup: Switzerland sweep aside Australia, win championship for the first time

NewsWire
0
0

Switzerland lifted the Billie Jean King Cup title in Glasgow, with Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann notching singles wins against Australia to grab the women’s championship for the first time.

In a rematch of last year’s semifinals, Jil Teichmann and reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic combined for singles wins to give the Swiss an unassailable 2-0 lead against Australia on Sunday.

In the opening match, Teichmann outlasted this week’s breakthrough player Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Bencic then followed with a swift 6-2, 6-1 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch the trophy.

“We were finalists last year and we were so heartbroken,” Bencic said on the court after wrapping up the week.

“But in the locker room (Teichmann) came to me and said ‘Next year, we’re going to do it, we’re going to take it. And we did, I’m so proud.”

Switzerland, the runner-up last year as well as in 1998, completed the dream week by going 9-1 in matches in Glasgow. Viktorija Golubic and Simona Waltert also contributed to the team effort in Scotland.

“It was a great battle,” Teichmann said on court. “Storm was playing very good the whole week, I was expecting a big fight. So here I was, getting the fight, and I’m super happy I got the point.”

Bencic followed it up with a commanding performance, taking 1 hour and 15 minutes to dispatch Tomljanovic in a showdown between the respective nations’ top-ranked players. Bencic converted half of her 12 breakpoints.

Bencic broke for 5-2 after converting her fifth break point of a 10-minute game, then finished off the first set with a volley winner from her signature backhand wing.

In the second set, a forehand return winner gave Bencic an early break for 2-1, and last year’s Olympic gold medallist never looked back as she finished off the week in Glasgow.

20221114-210401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    European GT4 Series: Akhil Rabindra grabs third position in drivers’ standings

    Riders gear up for National Motorcycle Racing Championship

    Bio-bubbles add a new dimension to the lives of cricketers

    PKL 8: Tamil Thalaivas decimate U.P. Yoddha to maintain a positive...