Billie Piper finds social media ‘terrifying’

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) British actress Billie Piper feels social media is terrifying.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Culture magazine, Piper spoke about her fame and how she deals with social media, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Let’s put it this way, I wouldn’t have wanted to be a famous pop star now. The social media element of it all is terrifying because it’s continuous, it’s in your bed, next to your bedside table every night. In my pop career here were moments that were horrible to experience as a teenager, but they came and went. But the thought of having that constantly on your person — I wear my phone round my neck like some weird slave – and with one simple click you’re able to see what millions of people think about you or other people, or just about anything. I would argue that it’s got worse,” she said.

Piper, who started career as a teenager, believes it is “slightly depressing” to see people living their lives so “publicly”.

“I don’t know what that’s like (having pictures stolen), but I certainly know what it means to live your life publicly. I’ve done that since I was 14. What’s really interesting and slightly depressing is on some level we all do that now — everybody has an online profile and everything you do on some level could be seen to be incriminating, even if it’s actually quite innocent,” she added.

