Actor Billy Bob Thornton will soon be seen alongside actors Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in the upcoming thriller, ‘Role Play’. The movie is being directed by Thomas Vincent. As per reports, the movie will start production in Berlin by next month.

As per reports, the movie follows a married couple, played by Oyelowo and Cuoco whose lives are turned into chaos when secrets about each other’s past is revealed.

However, there are no details about the role Billy Bob Thornton will be playing in the movie. The movie has been written by Seth Owen and Andrew Baldwin also contributed to the screenplay.

Kaley Cuoco is most famous for playing the role of Penny in the hit sitcom series, ‘The Big Bang Theory’. David Oyelowo is a British actor who is known for playing Martin Luther King Jr. in the biopic drama Selma in the year 2014. He was also seen in the Netflix movie, ‘The Waterman’.

Thornton, 66, was recently seen in the drama, ‘Goliath’ and he will next be seen in the Netflix movie, ‘The Gray Man’ which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Indian actor Dhanush.

Besides this, Thornton will also be starring and co-writing ‘Land Man’ directed by Taylor Sheridan.

No information is as yet available on when the movie will likely be released. Given that the movie kicks of production next month, it could likely see a release date sometime in 2023.