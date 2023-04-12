ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids

NewsWire
0
0

English actor Billy Murray has claimed some people in an Audi attempted to “kidnap” his grandchildren while they were out with their mum and his son-in-law.

Billy, 81, has taken to social media and claimed the terrifying incident happened close to his home in Essex while his daughter and her partner were enjoying a day out, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star, who also appeared in BBC’s ‘EastEnders’, said that his daughter and his grandchildren were walking when they became separated before a group of men approached them.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Billy has shared the terrifying ordeal and claimed a group of men got out of an Audi A6.

He said: “My daughter and my two grandchildren, and her partner were out yesterday in a little tiny village just round the corner from our little farm. And they were just walking along and picking some wildflowers or whatever and she got kind of separated because a telephone call came for her partner and she just took it and he just stood there for a minute talking. A black Audi pulled up in front of her blocking the way she was walking.”

The ‘Johnny Allen’ actor further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk, “The driver got out and she could see through the screen that there was a passenger and three other guys sat in the back. And he walked up to her and he was very familiar with her or whatever, chatting to her, he was European. It was a black four-door Audi A6.”

20230412-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashton Kutcher opens up on ex-wife Demi Moore’s explosive memoir ‘Inside...

    Roman Polanski’s ‘The Palace’ under consideration for Cannes, Venice film fests

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ extended cut to play in theatres from...

    Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga is expected to make a surprise performance