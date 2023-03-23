Biman Bangladesh Airlines has failed to regain control of its email server, which was hacked on March 17.

The hackers have demanded a large amount of ransom after taking control of the server by using ransomware — a type of malware designed to block access to a computer system.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said a probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

When asked if any information was leaked after the hackers took over the server, the Minister said it was yet to be determined.

