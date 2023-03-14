ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Binaiferr Kohli’s take on evolution of women characters on TV

Producer Binaiferr Kohli, known for TV shows such as ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, ‘May I Come In Madam’, ‘Excuse Me Madam’ and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared that women characters on television have evolved.

“The role of women on TV has evolved of course, but not 360 degrees. We see a lot of strong women on screen, and I feel there is much more to explore,” she said.

“In the television show Anupama, the protagonist is shown to be progressive, making her own decisions and sticking to them.”

About shows that encourage women empowerment, Binaiferr said, “‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and ‘Anupama’ are the shows where women have been glorified in a positive way. Even simple women like Angoori Bhabi and Anupama are being encouraged by the men in their lives to start something of their own. Bhabiji strives to do various things whether it’s dancing or acting and is always encouraged.”

“TV shows such as ‘Anupama’, ‘Bhabiji’ have created history and set role models like that of ‘Shanti’, ‘Swabhimaan’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Kkusum’. “‘Bhabi Ji’ and ‘Anupama’ have created benchmarks and inspired many. They are experimenting with different things and are carrying their own ideologies forward,” she added.

Binaiferr shared that women get influenced by these strong onscreen characters and consider them as their role models. “When they see the underdog succeeding and making their own decisions and coming forward as a winner, fulfilling their aspirations and dreams of achieving what they want, they feel inspired,” she explained.

20230314-160803

