BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Binance backs out of deal to buy FTX, cryptos at record low

NewsWire
0
0

World’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Thursday took a U-turn on acquiring its rival FTX, saying it was backing out of the deal after reviewing the company’s finances, leading to further fall in major cryptocurrencies.

Binance on Tuesday signed a non-binding, letter of intent to purchase FTX for an undisclosed sum.

In a tweet, the company said that as a result of corporate due diligence, “as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX”.

“Every time a major player in an industry fails, retail consumers will suffer,” Binance said.

“We have seen over the last several years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient and we believe in time that outliers that misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market,” it added.

CoinDesk reported that FTX’s loan commitments raised concerns among Binance’s top bosses.

The company said in another tweet that in the beginning, “our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help”.

Earlier, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said that FTX asked for their help.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies further tumbled after Binance said it was pulling out of a deal.

Bitcoin was trading more than 10 per cent lower at $16,287, after plunging to $15,800 level — its lowest level since November 2020.

The second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum also nosedived by more than 10 per cent to $1,166.

The global crypto market cap slipped below the $1 trillion mark.

20221110-101602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Little known HK company AMTD crosses $300bn in market cap in...

    Aluminium Industry reiterates urgency for 5% RoDTEP rate for economic sustainability

    GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs 1.04L cr

    Musk attributes Tesla price hikes to ‘supply chain pressure’