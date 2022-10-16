Tall left-arm pace bowler Binura Fernando has been approved as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who was ruled out of the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC T20 World Cup due to a torn quad muscle.

Madushanka, also a left-arm seamer, was ruled out after sustaining the injury during practice on the eve of Sri Lanka’s First Round Group A T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

Madushanka, who limped off the ground on Saturday, was taken for an MRI scan, which revealed the extent of the injury.

Madushanka had made his international debut in the recent Asia Cup in the UAE, and taken six wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 7.75 in the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday that the Event Technical Committee of the T20 World Cup had approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad.

“Fernando who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,” said an ICC statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 consists of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager-Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).

20221016-121004