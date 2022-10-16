SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Binura Fernando named as replacement for Madushanka in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad

NewsWire
0
0

Tall left-arm pace bowler Binura Fernando has been approved as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who was ruled out of the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC T20 World Cup due to a torn quad muscle.

Madushanka, also a left-arm seamer, was ruled out after sustaining the injury during practice on the eve of Sri Lanka’s First Round Group A T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

Madushanka, who limped off the ground on Saturday, was taken for an MRI scan, which revealed the extent of the injury.

Madushanka had made his international debut in the recent Asia Cup in the UAE, and taken six wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 7.75 in the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday that the Event Technical Committee of the T20 World Cup had approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad.

“Fernando who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,” said an ICC statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 consists of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager-Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).

20221016-121004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Ashes: England keen to ruin Australia’s perfect pink-ball record

    Pitch will help turn like it did in 2nd, 3rd Tests:...

    Prasidh Krishna makes big gains in ODI Rankings after series against...

    Dhoni, Morgan are very calm; nothing fazes them on or off...