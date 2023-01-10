BioAsia 2023, Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum, scheduled to be held next month, will discuss the learnings, challenges and opportunities in life science post-Covid-19, organisers said.

The 20th edition of BioAsia – the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, organized by the Telangana government, will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other delegates, and explore the theme of Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare.

The event is scheduled to be held between February 24 and 26, at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC) in Hyderabad. Ernst and Young will be the knowledge partner of the event.

According to the organisers, the pandemic has brought into sharp focus the critical need for industry, academia, governments, regulators, and other stakeholders in the ecosystem to intensify their collaboration for ensuring healthcare innovation at scale and delivery with equitable access.

Moving back to a in-person format, the event will witness the participation of some of the most renowned and influential global leaders inclung Dr Vas (Vasanth) Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis, Switzerland, Prof. Robert Langer of MIT And Co-Founder, Moderna Inc, US, Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO, CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), UK, Dr Rahul Singhvi, CEO, Resilience, US, Dr Mark Abdoo, Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy, US-FDA, Dr Gregory Moore, Vice President of Corporate Planning at Microsoft, Prof Sarfaraz K. Niazi, Adj Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Illinois, Chicago, US, and Dr Samit Hirawat, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for the Global Drug Development division, Bristol-Myers Squibb, US.

There will also be a number of distinguished speakers from the Indian industry at the event including Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Dr. Gagandeep Kang, virologist, and Professor, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Sciences, CMC Vellore, Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Science & Technology, Glenn Saldanha, Chairman And Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals,Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd, and Dr. Rehan Khan, MD, MSD India.

These speakers will highlight the growing role of India in the global life sciences market and also deliberate on the opportunities/challenges for India as the companies look to scale further heights.

“Telangana has been playing a significant role in strengthening the positioning of the country in the worldwide life sciences industry. Several key global players have been leveraging the ecosystem provided by the state by setting up their operations in the state. BioAsia has created a legacy by providing a platform for global leaders to deliberate on healthcare’s key requirements over the last 20 years. I am confident that the world will continue to hear and learn from the brilliant minds at the conference,” Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao said.

Telanagana’s Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, said BioAsia hosted over 20,000 B2B, B2R, and R2R meetings that led to strategic business deals, making Telangana the life sciences capital of the world. Over 250 Lols, Bilateral Cooperation agreements, and MoUs were signed and over 30 knowledge papers and policy recommendations were also implemented.

“The conference will deliberate on some of the most relevant aspects of the life sciences/healthcare industry including the potential strategies for operationalising the one health approach, building more resilient supply chains in light of the current geopolitical trends, opportunities for the Indian medtech industry and the issues plaquing the growth, role of technologies like AI, ML metverse in healthcare, regulatory and government support required to accelerate growth and make innovative therapies available to patients at affordable cost, adopting ESG as a culture, among others,” Telanagana’s Director of Life Sciences, and BioAsia CEO Shakthi Nagappan said.

