Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw awarded ‘Order of Australia’

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) Biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Saturday said that its Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been awarded the — ‘Order of Australia’ — Australia’s highest civilian honour.

Accordidng to the company, the award has been conferred to her for significant service to advancing Australia’s bilateral relationship with India, particularly in promoting commercial and educational links.

Honorary appointments in the ‘Order of Australia’ are made to foreign nationals who have made an outstanding contribution to Australia or humanity at large.

Mazumdar-Shaw is the fourth Indian citizen to be awarded Australia’s highest civilian honour.

This follows the conferment of batsman Sachin Tendulkar in 2012, former Attorney General of India, Soli Jehangir Sorabjee in 2006 and Mother Teresa in 1982.

Mazumdar-Shaw is considered to be one of the pioneers of India’s biotech industry.

–IANS

rv/rt