Biodiesel project to be launched in Ayodhya

Ayodhya has been selected for the two-year pilot project to generate biodiesel from waste.

Belgium’s Vito is soon expected to launch a project in Ayodhya.

The company, whose officials have begun working on the project, primarily works in the areas of ‘cleantech’ and sustainable development.

Last week, Vito’s Asia-Pacific head Hafeez Rehman and other officials held the first round of meetings with the Ayodhya administration officials.

They also organised a workshop for the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation officials.

According to Vishal Singh, the municipal commissioner, the company will, initially, use one tonne of plastic waste to generate biodiesel.

Before setting up its own material recovery facility for waste segregation, it will use the facility owned by the corporation.

According to government officials, Ayodhya has been selected for the pilot project as it is likely to witness a surge in devotees’ footfall after the Ram temple opens for devotees in January next year.

This will generate more waste, and disposal of garbage will be a major issue for the corporation.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, a body involved in the construction of the Ram temple, has estimated a turnout of several lakhs of devotees every month.

According to corporation officials, the company will also help prepare cardboards and other products from waste.

“If the project succeeds in Ayodhya, then it will be extended to other parts of the state in a phased manner,” said a senior government official.

Apart from waste management, managing the crowd will also be a big challenge in Ayodhya.

The trust has roped in the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to carry out a study on crowd management in Ayodhya.

RITES, will prepare a report on crowd management in Ayodhya which will be implemented by the state government in the temple town.

