A biodiversity park and lake will be developed on about 500 acres of land in three villages of Gurugram — Damdama, Khedla and Abhaypur.

According to Gurugram administration officials, this project will be developed in collaboration with the EY Foundation and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone on Thursday.

Upon completion of this project, the environmental condition of Gurugram is expected to improve, the officials said.

They said that the EY Foundation, under its CSR programme, will renovate the Damdama lake built on about 80 acres in association with Gurujal Society.

To increase the area under green cover, about 420 acres of a biodiversity park will be developed in the village of Damdama and surrounding areas and by renovating the existing Damdama Lake, it will be enlarged to about 80 acres.

“The objective of this project is to restore the quality of degraded land in Damdama and nearby villages and to increase the forest area. The restoration of the lake will also improve the groundwater level, helping in recharging the groundwater,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said.

This initiative would increase the number of flowers and plants and trees in that area and natural resources like soil and water would be conserved, he added.

