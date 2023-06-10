The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in the next 12 hours.

“Biparjoy is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move north-northeast wards during the next 24 hours and then gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days,” it said.

The IMD said that “Biparjoy” (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) over the Arabian Sea was about 700 km from Goa, 620 km from Mumbai, 580 km from Porbandar and 890 from Karachi (Pakistan).

The IMD has predicted that along and between the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, squally wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely to prevail on June 10, and may increase to 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph on June 11; 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during June 12, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during June 13 to 15.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Kerala and Karnataka, most parts of northeast Bay of Bengal, and many parts of northeastern states on Saturday.

The IMD also said that Biparjoy looms large over Gujarat’s coastal areas of Valsad and Navsari districts.

The Met Office has issued a stern warning to the fishermen, advising them against venturing into the Arabian Sea for the next few days. It has also urged those already at sea to return to shore immediately.

The district administration of Valsad has closed the popular Tithal beach for tourists until June 14 as a safety measure.

“We’ve advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Shelters have been set up for them and we have closed Tithal Beach for tourists until June 14,” said Valsad’s Tehsildar TC Patel.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has advised fishers, mariners, and others in Gujarat, as well as Daman & Diu, to take all necessary precautions and safety measures.

The ICG units have also been regularly sending advisories to ships at sea through their ships, aircraft, and radar stations.

