ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bipasha Basu aims to do some ‘great acting work’ in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who recently celebrated her birthday and is also enjoying motherhood with her baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover, is aiming for a terrific 2023 which also involves “great acting work”.

The actress, who has been on an acting sabbatical for sometime, recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a beautiful aqua outfit.

In her caption, she wrote: “2023 you will be an amazing year. New beginnings. Adventures of new mommy and baby …looking forward to great acting work … 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on. #manifestingdreams #manifesting #2023 #newmommy #monkeylove.”

In addition, the ‘Race’ actress also shared a set of pictures with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their newborn daughter Devi.

The celebrity duo had welcomed their daughter in the latter half of 2022. The infant’s face wasn’t revealed. However, she could be seen wearing an outfit with the words “I love mom” written on it.

20230108-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ to release on March 11

    Randeep Hooda is ‘a treat to work with,’ says Danish Sood

    Tejasvi on playing a strong female character in ‘Hasal’

    Gripping teaser of Dhanush-starrer ‘Naane Varuvean’ out