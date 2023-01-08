Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who recently celebrated her birthday and is also enjoying motherhood with her baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover, is aiming for a terrific 2023 which also involves “great acting work”.

The actress, who has been on an acting sabbatical for sometime, recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a beautiful aqua outfit.

In her caption, she wrote: “2023 you will be an amazing year. New beginnings. Adventures of new mommy and baby …looking forward to great acting work … 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on. #manifestingdreams #manifesting #2023 #newmommy #monkeylove.”

In addition, the ‘Race’ actress also shared a set of pictures with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their newborn daughter Devi.

The celebrity duo had welcomed their daughter in the latter half of 2022. The infant’s face wasn’t revealed. However, she could be seen wearing an outfit with the words “I love mom” written on it.

