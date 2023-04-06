ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

Filmmaker-actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl last November. They have been very private and protective about their daughter’s pictures being out in the public domain.

But now, the pair has let the guard down and shared her first picture by themselves on social media.

The ‘Race’ actress took to her Instagram recently to share 2 images of Devi. The adorable pictures have melted the hearts of the acting couple’s fans. Bipasha wrote in the caption: “Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.”

The couple’s industry friends reacted to the picture and took to the comments section to share their blessings. Dia Mirza blessed Devi in the comments section, and wrote: “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you.”

Vivan Bhathena called her “sunshine” and Kajal Aggarwal called her the “cutest little munchkin.”

Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post as she wrote: “Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi.”

Sussanne Khan wrote: “She is absolutely gorgeous, god bless you three loads of love darling.”

Actress Sagarika Ghatge also wrote: “Cutie pie a God bless your princess.”

Rajiv Adatia wrote: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!”

