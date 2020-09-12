Bipasha Basu shares her hair hack

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu relies on natural homemade remedies to keep her hair healthy. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account and shared her hair hack of using onion juice.

“Onion Juice!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned a video that shows her applying onion juice to her scalp, tagging it with #loveyourself, #bbbeautyhacks and #healthyhair.

Fans thanked Bipasha for sharing her beauty secret. “Wow. I will also apply now,” a user commented.

“It feels good to see celebrities like you believing in the power of home-made products,” another one wrote.

Bipasha recently shared screen space with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the thriller series, “Dangerous”.

