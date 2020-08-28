Canindia News

Bipasha Basu shares pep talk for womanhood

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE015

Actress Bipasha Basu has exhorted women to love themselves, in her new social media post.

Bipasha‘s new Instagram picture has the actress flaunting a bare back, even as she turns at the camera and smiles.

“Dear Woman. Sometimes you will be just too much of a woman. Too smart, Too beautiful, Too strong, Too much of something that makes a man feel like you have to be less of a woman. The biggest mistake that you can make is removing jewels from your own crown to make it easier for a man to carry.

“When this happens… I need you to understand… You do not need a smaller crown… You need a man with bigger hands — Amazing anonymous quote #loveyourself,” she wrote.

Bipasha recently starred with husband Karan Singh Grover in the thriller web series “Dangerous”. The show also featured Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

