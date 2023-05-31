ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bipasha, Karan bring home over Rs 90L luxury car, call it Devi’s ‘new ride’

NewsWire
0
0

Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover brought home their new luxury car and tagged it as their toddler daughter Devi’s ‘new ride’.

The car, an Audi Q7 is priced between Rs 84.70 lakh – 92.30 lakh on Cardekho.com. The star couple made a post on social media for their new purchase.

The clip shows Bipasha and Karan walking towards their new car, which is covered. The two are seen unveiling the plush white car and then cutting a cake for celebrations.

Bipasha captioned: “Devi’s New Ride (red heart and evil eye emojis) Durga Durga (folded hands emoji) Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 after working together on the sets of their film ‘Alone’. They welcomed their first child Devi in November, 2022.

20230531-115802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan says ‘Amije Tomar’ is most difficult song he has...

    Akshay finds PM Modi’s ‘vision, warmth and capacity to work’ deeply...

    Tiger Shroff to start shooting for ‘Heropanti 2’ on April 3

    Lata first Indian at Royal Albert Hall, loved to play slot...