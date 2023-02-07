New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANSlife) The much-awaited 10th edition of Musicathon, a sought-after two-day musical festival held in the majestic mountain city of Bir amidst a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges is happening again in all its grandeur. This edition marks a massive landmark in the journey that is slated to take place on April 7 and 8, 2023. The festival has been the pioneer in curating a platform that celebrates the mutual love of music with travelers and music enthusiasts from across the country.

This edition will witness an energetic line-up with some of the reputed Indie-artists performing. The line-up that will be an interesting amalgamation of artists across genres will be revealed soon.

Commenced back in the year 2019 by Gaurav Kushwaha, the aim behind was to curate a distinct platform that showcases the talent of emerging independent artists among musicophiles and travelers from across nationalities. What started as a small one-day fiesta has now become a notable music festival that is a perfect blend of music, traveling, camping, and laughter.

The much-loved musical stage in the mystical Bir has witnessed the magic of talented indie artists such as Nilotpal Bora, Osho Jain, Rahgir, Swastik the Band, Akanksha Grover and more in their previous editions. While the lineup for the latest edition will be announced soon, the music festival promises to bring over some memorable and talented names from the Indie music world for a magical. In December 2022, a first for the Musicathon, the festival travelled all the way to the city of dreams – Mumbai and received an overwhelming love for its one – day event.

“We are exhilarated to announce that Musicathon is hosting its 10th Edition this April. For all of us at Musicathon, it is a milestone that we never dreamt of achieving when we first started back in 2019. We are proud that we have been able to establish ourselves as the go-to festival that showcases emerging independent artists and creates a harmonious community with music and travel community. The 10th edition is dedicated to celebrating how far we have come for the mutual love of good music,” said Gaurav Kushwaha, Creator of Musicathon.

“We promise to have an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two-day festival that will surely set the benchmark even higher. We are excited to welcome back music fanatics and shower us with their love and support like always.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

20230207-131804