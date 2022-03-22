After at least 10 persons were charred to death in the violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to ensure the safety and security of the common people, officials in the ministry said.

The MHA has also sought a report from the West Bengal government after 10 people were reportedly charred to death in Birbhum district, the officials further said.

The government’s move came after a delegation of West Bengal BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to intervene in the matter, and requested for a report on the state government’s actions against the perpetrators of the crime.

The MHA also directed the state administration to maintain the law and order situation in Bengal and provide security to the common people of the locality.

The officials of the state government have said that as many as 11 accused have been arrested by the local police in Rampurhat, while the inspector and the sub-divisional police officer have been suspended after the incident.

They also said that three injured persons were rescued on Monday night when eight houses were gutted in the fire.

