INDIA

Birbhum violence case: CBI sets up camp office in Bengal’s Rampurhat

NewsWire
In a latest development in the Birbhum violence case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up a temporary camp office in a government guest house in West Bengal’s Rampurhat.

Following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, a team of forensic experts led by the CBI officials went to Rampurhat and collected samples on March 25.

Before the court order, the local police had lodged a case and had claimed to have arrested 10 people.

The BJP and the others had accused the Trinamool Congress of sheltering the accused. The BJP had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to cover up the incident. Trinamool had denied all the charges.

After the Calcutta High Court order of handing over the probe to the CBI, the West Bengal government said that they would support the agency in conducting a fair probe.

Bhadu Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress leader and local deputy president of Rampurhat village was killed on March 21 by bike-borne assailants, after which a mob allegedly gutted several houses. Next day, the police recovered the charred bodies of at least eight people, including children and women from a gutted house.

