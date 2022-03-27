INDIA

Birbhum violence: CBI records Trinamool leader’s statement

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared a list in which 21 people, including Trinamool Congress’ block president Anarul Hossain, have been named as accused in connection with the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum.

Hossain’s statement was recorded by the CBI after he was questioned at the probe agency’s camp set up at a government guest house in Rampurhat, an official said on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had ordered the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Hossain for his involvement in the carnage.

Earlier, the police had also prepared a list of the accused, and the list prepared by the CBI is almost same.

Following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, a team of forensic experts led by the CBI officials went to Rampurhat and collected samples on March 25.

Before the court order, the police had lodged a case, and also claimed to have arrested 10 people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of sheltering the accused.

The BJP had Banerjee of trying to cover up the incident. The Trinamool Congress, however, has denied all the charges.

After the Calcutta High Court order of handing over the probe to the CBI, the West Bengal government said that they would support the agency in conducting a fair probe.

Bhadu Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress leader and local deputy president of Rampurhat village was killed on March 21 by bike-borne assailants, after which a mob allegedly set several houses afire.

Next day, the police recovered the charred bodies of at least eight persons including children and women from a gutted house.

20220327-180802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Urgent to commence counselling’: SC clears decks for NEET-PG admissions with...

    Museum welcomes children for musical experience

    Badal congratulates farmers on historic victory

    Rahul slams Centre on abduction of Indian by Chinese forces in...