An annual bird festival will take place in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district from February 1 to 3 at the Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary.

The event is being organised to primarily draw nature lovers’ attention to the amazing avifauna of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from birds, visitors can explore forests in the area and get to see other wildlife like tiger, rhinoceros, elephant, sloth bear, barasingha, leopard, jackal, crocodiles, and plenty of reptiles and amphibians.

The festival is jointly organised by the Forest and Eco Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary is home to a number of resident as well as migratory birds. At present, the region will see a large number of winter migratory birds.

Every year, the festival is attended by bird experts from not only India but from all over the world.

For nature conservators, wildlife and photography enthusiasts, this festival is a great time to experience what they love the most — nature and birds.

This year’s festival will revolve around the theme ‘Ecotourism for nature conservation’, and a number of experts will lead the discussion, panel sessions, photo exhibits, book launches, and the best of all field excursions.

