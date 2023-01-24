INDIA

Bird festival in UP’s Mahoba from Feb 1-3

NewsWire
0
0

An annual bird festival will take place in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district from February 1 to 3 at the Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary.

The event is being organised to primarily draw nature lovers’ attention to the amazing avifauna of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from birds, visitors can explore forests in the area and get to see other wildlife like tiger, rhinoceros, elephant, sloth bear, barasingha, leopard, jackal, crocodiles, and plenty of reptiles and amphibians.

The festival is jointly organised by the Forest and Eco Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary is home to a number of resident as well as migratory birds. At present, the region will see a large number of winter migratory birds.

Every year, the festival is attended by bird experts from not only India but from all over the world.

For nature conservators, wildlife and photography enthusiasts, this festival is a great time to experience what they love the most — nature and birds.

This year’s festival will revolve around the theme ‘Ecotourism for nature conservation’, and a number of experts will lead the discussion, panel sessions, photo exhibits, book launches, and the best of all field excursions.

20230124-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohan Bhagwat meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

    Northeast Festival: Filling in the gaps

    Microsoft spots TikTok bug that could expose private videos of millions

    I-League: Sudeva Delhi fight back to salvage a point against Real...