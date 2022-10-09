HEALTHWORLD

Bird flu detected in French duck farm

NewsWire
0
0

The highly pathogenic bird flu avian influenza has been detected in a duck farm in France’s southwestern department of Gironde, according to a media report.

According to French daily newspaper Le Figaro, the owner had bought, without knowing, infected animals in a barnyard in the Seine-et-Marne department located in eastern Paris, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regulated protection and surveillance zones have been set up around the outbreak by the local authorities.

It is the second case of avian influenza in the department, according to Le Figaro.

The bird flu has caused the culling of 21 million animals in France since last winter.

20221009-065802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel’s active Covid-19 cases below 30,000

    Just 41% of people in Britain ‘very worried’ about Covid: Report

    NEET-PG admissions: SC to pronounce verdict on Friday on validity of...

    Why is India seeing a rise in death rate despite low...