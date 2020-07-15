Birmingham 2022 launches competition to find mascot designer

London, July 15 (IANS) Birmingham 2022 has launched a competition for finding a child who will design the official mascot for the Commonwealth Games that will be held in the city in two years. The mascot will be ‘a global icon for the Games’ and should ‘represent the identity, heritage, and culture of the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham and the West Midlands.’

The competition is open only to children who are residents of the United Kingdom aged between 5 and 15 years. “Staff members or relatives of Birmingham 2022 or any other person involved in the competition or the organisation of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games or relatives of such a person are not eligible to submit an application,” it said.

The closing date for entries is August 5.

“Birmingham 2022 will embrace and champion youth, diversity, humanity and pride in the region and the Commonwealth, and we’re thrilled to invite children across the UK to create our mascot,” said Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid.

“The Games will be a true celebration of world-class sport and culture and aims to leave a lasting positive impact.

“Our mascot will become an international icon for the Games, and this is a great opportunity for children, parents and teachers nationwide to take part to help us welcome the world to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

–IANS

rkm/bbh