Birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan ‘humbled’ to be on the biggest, tallest screen in the world

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a special tribute on the iconic tower Burj Khalifa on his birthday. The Bollywood star was humbled with the gesture, and said that it was nice to see himself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world.

Shah Rukh turned 55 on Monday, and celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his family. On the occasion, the Dubai authorities decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on the outer wall of Burj Khalifa.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

@mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

He also shared a picture of him standing with the tower in the background.

The image on the iconic building showed a close up of Shah Rukh’s face with the message: “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan” written on it.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana also shared a picture of the actor with her at the party. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video that showed Shah Rukh expressing happiness and flashing the thumbs up sign and walking on a terrace, overlooking the tower.

On Monday, Shah Rukh shared a video on social media thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday.

Thank you all… hope to see you soon again. Stay safe… Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

In his video, the actor said: “Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading… to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls.”

Shah Rukh in his video, also promised fans to get together for a “bigger and better party” next year, saying “56 is better than 55”.