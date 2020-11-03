Canindia News

Birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan ‘humbled’ to be on the biggest, tallest screen in the world

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a special tribute on the iconic tower Burj Khalifa on his birthday. The Bollywood star was humbled with the gesture, and said that it was nice to see himself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world.

Shah Rukh turned 55 on Monday, and celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his family. On the occasion, the Dubai authorities decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on the outer wall of Burj Khalifa.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend

@mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

He also shared a picture of him standing with the tower in the background.

The image on the iconic building showed a close up of Shah Rukh’s face with the message: “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan” written on it.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana also shared a picture of the actor with her at the party. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video that showed Shah Rukh expressing happiness and flashing the thumbs up sign and walking on a terrace, overlooking the tower.

On Monday, Shah Rukh shared a video on social media thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday.

In his video, the actor said: “Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading… to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls.”

Shah Rukh in his video, also promised fans to get together for a “bigger and better party” next year, saying “56 is better than 55”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to start filming for Bachchan Pandey in January

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

We aren’t learning from our mistakes: Amyra Dastur tweets her concern over Delhi air quality

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Lady Gaga breaks silence on broken engagement with Taylor Kinney at Joe Biden’s rally

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

We couldn’t be more thrilled: Karl Urban’s special shoutout to Indian fans

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Don’t let age define your capabilities: Shilpa Shetty

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Andrew Lincoln to play Scrooge in live-streamed production of ‘A Christmas Carol’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Hollywood will be a safer place for women post Covid: Gabrielle Union

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sunidhi Chauhan’s digital gig to help families of cancer patients

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested