Birthday girl Ananya Panday shares what ’22 feels like’

Actress Ananya Panday celebrates her 22nd birthday on Friday, and wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans on social media.

Sharing photos on Twitter, Ananya expressed what 22 feels like.

Sharing a photo of Ananya on Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful girl.”

“Happy birthday Ananya. Wishing you heaps of love and cheer. Hope you always shine bright,” posted Alia Bhatt on Instagram Story.

Ananya’s close friend Suhana Khan posted a cute video of the two. The clip also features Suhana’s brother AbRam and Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. It showed all of them playing a game “Put your finger down”.

“When the 7 year olds been rejected but the 22 year old hasn’t. Teach us your way pls @ananyapanday,” Suhana wrote.

Actor Chunky Panday posted a throwback picture of him hugging his daughter, Ananya.

“Happy happy happy birthday my,” he captioned with a heart emoji.

Ananya is currently busy with Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shareing a picture of the birthday girl on Instagram Stories, Deepika wrote: “My Baby Girl… Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG8KX5mBCD5/

The 22-year-old’s “Khaali Peeli” co-star Ishaan Khatter wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday sunshine girl.”

Ananya made her acting debut in 2019 with “Student Of The Year 2”, and went on to star in “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Khaali Peeli”.

