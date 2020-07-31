Birthday girl Kiara Advani gets ‘big hug’ from rumoured boyfriend Sid Malhotra

It’s Kiara Advani’s birthday. As wishes poued in for the Kabir Singh actress, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a cute picture of his rumoured girlfriend. The photo shows Kiara screaming next to her birthday cake.

“Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs.” Sidharth wrote with the picture, posted on his Instagram Stories. Replying to his message, Kiara wrote, “Thank You Monkey.”



Kiara also got birthday wishes from other Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Shahid Kapoor. Shahid shared a still from Kabir Singh on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare.” Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also wished Kiara.

Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Uf5q9ykAFc — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 7, 2020



Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in upcoming film, Shershaah. Sidharth will be seen essaying the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in the film. The two recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the decorated soldier on his 21st death anniversary.

Sidharth shared a video on Twitter saluting the soldier who lost his life fighting for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War. In the video, Sidharth expressed his respect towards the Indian Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the border for the nation.