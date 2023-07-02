Actress-singer Shirley Setia, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, has said that she will be having a quiet birthday with her family and cats this year.

Shirley doesn’t have a particular ritual for her birthday but she loves it when it rains that day.

She told IANS: “It always feels to me as though God is showering me with his blessings.”

She further mentioned: “I will spend time with my family, cats, and will try to read all my fans’ wishes and messages. As they always give me so much of love, especially all the more today.”

The singer-actress also has a playlist for the monsoons and it includes songs by the musical geniuses of Indian cinema, Kishore Kumar and R. D. Burman as “they make the monsoon even more romantic” for her.

Shirley released her track titled ‘Kaho Na’ in March this year. It was the first time when she composed a song and penned the lyrics for the same.

2023070232806